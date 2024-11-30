UniFirst: 6 Key Considerations for Choosing Flame-Resistant Clothing for Your Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2024 / Keeping employees safe is a primary obligation for employers, particularly for those operating in industries where fire hazards are a daily concern. Choosing the right flame-resistant clothing is a critical step toward minimizing potential fire-related injuries. Here are six essential factors to consider when choosing the right flame-resistant (FR) uniforms for your business.

1. Safety standards

The safety requirements for workwear vary depending on your industry, and your flame-resistant clothing choice must meet those standards. Seek out the specific performance standards for your industry, which are regulated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in the U.S., and in Canada, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) and the Occupational Health and Safety (OSH).

The regulations will disclose the performance requirements of flame-resistant fabrics and information about the care, use, and maintenance of uniforms. Failure to choose the right FR workwear could mean inadequate protection for your staff and potential fines from the regulating entities.

2. Durability

FR clothing is typically made from modacrylic, NOMEX, or KEVLAR fibers. These fibers are used to create FR fabrics that make up the FR workwear. How long the uniforms last and remain flame-resistant largely depends on how well they're cared for and maintained.

There's a higher likelihood of keeping FR uniforms durable for several years if they're washed properly and repaired timely. Uniform rental services can help manage the care and maintenance of FR clothing, ensuring they stay flame-resistant for the longest period.

3. Fit and comfort

While the primary goal of flame-resistant clothing is protection, there is still a place to consider employee comfort. FR clothing that's restrictive or prevents a certain range of motion could render the uniform ineffective. It's important that employees have access to breathable FR clothing to avoid overheating and that the uniforms are slim enough that they don't impact movement or mobility.

4. Types of FR clothing available

Your employees may need different types of FR clothing, depending on the industry in which your business operates and employee tasks. So, it makes sense to choose a workwear provider who is knowledgeable and offers all types of FR clothing depending on your business needs.

For example, an auto mechanic may need flame-resistant coveralls for daily work and additional layers, including headwear, for tasks such as welding. Similarly, a firefighter needs fireproof turnout gear when they are suited to put out a fire; however, they may also need flame-resistant station wear that offers protection in case of other exposure throughout their shift.

5. Price

While it's impossible to put a price on keeping employees safe, FR clothing generally costs more than traditional workplace uniforms. For this reason, it's important to consider your budget when comparing workwear companies. Look for ways to lower the price by buying in bulk or using a uniform rental service that can also take care of laundering and maintaining workwear over the long term.

6. Uniform vendor support

Navigating the world of flame-resistant clothing isn't something you have to do alone. Partnering with the right workwear company can help with the complexities of knowing which uniforms will meet your industry's safety requirements. Experienced vendors can often help you choose the right fabrics and clothing to ensure your employees and your business are in compliance. The right workwear company can also offer insight into how to educate employees on the importance of FR clothing and ways to create a workplace culture of uniform compliance and safety.

The bottom line

If you're business is in an industry that regularly works around electric, oil, gas, fire, or similar dangerous situations, you'll need to equip your employees with appropriate and compliant flame-resistant clothing. As you weigh options, consider your industry's safety standards and the uniform's comfort, fit, durability, and price. Keep in mind that partnering with a workwear vendor can make all aspects of an FR workwear program easier to manage, thus relieving some of the stress involved.

