This December, Sends company co-hosts the second edition of the London FinTech Networking Meetup, which will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Nest Bishopsgate in London. This exclusive event brings together a select group of C-level FinTech professionals for an evening dedicated to fostering connections and exploring partnerships.





About the event

Unlike traditional conferences, the London FinTech Networking Meetup offers five hours of dynamic and engaging networking opportunities without lengthy marketing presentations. Participants can expect a collaborative environment focused on uncovering new, mutually beneficial opportunities in FinTech. Click the link to find out more details on the upcoming event.

The event is organized and sponsored by Clear Junction, Dukascopy Bank, Colibrix, Xpate, Emerald24, Decta, and Sends.

"We are thrilled to co-host this gathering of FinTech leaders. Networking is the lifeblood of innovation in our industry, and this event serves as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among FinTech professionals. With this being our second gathering, I believe we're on the path to establishing a lasting tradition," said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends.

Why attend the London FinTech Networking Meetup?

Connect with industry leaders: Network with a select group of C-level FinTech professionals in an exclusive, invitation-only setting.

Collaborate and innovate: Exchange ideas, share insights, and uncover opportunities for impactful partnerships.

Stay ahead of the curve: Discover the latest trends and solutions shaping the future of FinTech from leading sponsors and participants.

It is worth mentioning that Sends Financial Company achieved PCI-DSS Version 4 certification this September. It continues to invest in advanced technologies and best practices to protect its clients' data from emerging threats.

Contact information:

*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED.

SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is registered in England and Wales (Company number 11070048).

