Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Strongly Supports Space Innovation At TASTI

TAIPEI , Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) kicked off its participation Sunday at the 2nd annual Taiwan International Assembly of Space Science, Technology, and Industry (TASTI), sharing for the first time in-orbit operation technologies from its LEO satellite and the space industry chain footprint of the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider.

Future communication technologies will move toward high coverage, high reliability, high connection density, and low latency. TASTI 2024, where Foxconn is a title sponsor, is organized by the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) that showcases the latest innovation in global space technology.

"We want to spotlight 'new generation space communications' and feature the progress of strong collaborations with industry partners to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the satellite industry," said Dr. Jen-Ming Wu, an advisory committee member for TASTI and the Director of the Next-Generation Communications Research Center at Foxconn's Hon Hai Research Institute.

"We are committed to strongly supporting the development of the space ecosystem, from Taiwan to the global stage," said Jesse Chao, Senior Director of Foxconn's B5G policy group, who will be part of a roundtable on public-private collaborations in the sector.

Foxconn will share a full scale model of the PEARL CubeSat, successfully launched a year ago, and discuss its in-orbit operation technologies, including solar tracking mode, target tracking during ground station flyovers, stable three-axis control, Earth observation, Doppler effect frequency shift compensation for two-way communication, and real space environment experimental data analysis, demonstrating its satellite system integration capabilities.

Also on exhibit will be innovations from the Group's satellite communications industry chain partnerships: a low-orbit satellite user terminal developed between key group companies, FIH Mobile Ltd and SHARP Corp; an Earth observation camera module from subsidiary Rayprus Holding Ltd; weather-resistant connection harnesses, as well as space-grade connectors and wires produced by Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd.

Technology partner MediaTek Inc will show its Software Defined Radio (SDR) chip, which supports Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs), while US-based Antaris brings its innovative software platform for space missions.

Find us at TASTI 2024:

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Booth 316

12/1 13:30-15:00 CubeSat Industry Forum

12/2 15:30-17:00 Spacecraft/Satellite Development (1) (CubeSat Technology)

12/3 15:30-17:00 Private Venture and Public Support in the New Space

