Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 01.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
München
29.11.24
08:05 Uhr
11,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10011,70030.11.
PR Newswire
01.12.2024 02:06 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Strongly Supports Space Innovation At TASTI

Finanznachrichten News

Title sponsorship, 3-day speaking presence at TASA-organized conference

TAIPEI , Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) kicked off its participation Sunday at the 2nd annual Taiwan International Assembly of Space Science, Technology, and Industry (TASTI), sharing for the first time in-orbit operation technologies from its LEO satellite and the space industry chain footprint of the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider.

Future communication technologies will move toward high coverage, high reliability, high connection density, and low latency. TASTI 2024, where Foxconn is a title sponsor, is organized by the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) that showcases the latest innovation in global space technology.

"We want to spotlight 'new generation space communications' and feature the progress of strong collaborations with industry partners to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the satellite industry," said Dr. Jen-Ming Wu, an advisory committee member for TASTI and the Director of the Next-Generation Communications Research Center at Foxconn's Hon Hai Research Institute.

"We are committed to strongly supporting the development of the space ecosystem, from Taiwan to the global stage," said Jesse Chao, Senior Director of Foxconn's B5G policy group, who will be part of a roundtable on public-private collaborations in the sector.

Foxconn will share a full scale model of the PEARL CubeSat, successfully launched a year ago, and discuss its in-orbit operation technologies, including solar tracking mode, target tracking during ground station flyovers, stable three-axis control, Earth observation, Doppler effect frequency shift compensation for two-way communication, and real space environment experimental data analysis, demonstrating its satellite system integration capabilities.

Also on exhibit will be innovations from the Group's satellite communications industry chain partnerships: a low-orbit satellite user terminal developed between key group companies, FIH Mobile Ltd and SHARP Corp; an Earth observation camera module from subsidiary Rayprus Holding Ltd; weather-resistant connection harnesses, as well as space-grade connectors and wires produced by Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd.

Technology partner MediaTek Inc will show its Software Defined Radio (SDR) chip, which supports Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs), while US-based Antaris brings its innovative software platform for space missions.

Find us at TASTI 2024:

  • Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Booth 316
  • 12/1 13:30-15:00 CubeSat Industry Forum
  • 12/2 15:30-17:00 Spacecraft/Satellite Development (1) (CubeSat Technology)
  • 12/3 15:30-17:00 Private Venture and Public Support in the New Space

About Foxconn here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hon-hai-technology-group-foxconn-strongly-supports-space-innovation-at-tasti-302318908.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.