Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Sales Result
Holcim has signed an agreement with Huaxin Cement Ltd to sell its entire 83.81% shareholding in Lafarge Africa PLC, at an equity value of USD 1 billion on a 100% basis.
The transaction is expected to close in 2025, subject to customary and regulatory approvals.
About Holcim
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Inside Information
2041575 01-Dec-2024 CET/CEST