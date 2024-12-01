Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Sales Result

Holcim signs agreement to sell its Nigerian business



01-Dec-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Holcim has signed an agreement with Huaxin Cement Ltd to sell its entire 83.81% shareholding in Lafarge Africa PLC, at an equity value of USD 1 billion on a 100% basis. The transaction is expected to close in 2025, subject to customary and regulatory approvals. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Our 63,448 employees are driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet across our regions to improve living standards for all. We partner with our customers to offer the broadest range of advanced solutions, from sustainable building materials ECOPact and ECOPlanet, to our circular technology ECOCycle®, all the way to Elevate's advanced roofing and insulation systems.



