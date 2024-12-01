Anzeige
Defying Convention to Deepen Connections: Booking.com's Nine Predictions for Travel in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

SYDNEY, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com's annual Travel Predictions research* reveals how Australian travellers are 'rewriting the playbook' in 2025 by defying the rules of conventional getaways and as a result, forging new connections with themselves, their loved ones, those they meet along the way, as well as the destinations they visit.

Some of the trends for the year ahead include:

  1. Noctourism - Travellers will be focused on building connections with the universe as they ditch the daylight crowds for midnight magic. In 2025, nearly two-thirds (57%) of Australian travellers are considering visiting dark sky destinations with star bathing experiences (65%), star guides (53%), once-in-a-lifetime cosmic events (59%), and constellation tracking (49%) top of the stellar adventure list.
  1. AI = Alternative Itineraries - In 2025, we'll see innovations being leveraged to help tourists meet the needs of the destinations they hope to experience. Almost two-thirds (61%) of Aussie travellers will use technology to make informed decisions and find authentic experiences. AI-powered tools, like Booking.com's AI Trip Planner, are set to play a pivotal role in shaping these journeys, with 29% of Aussie travellers interested in using AI to curate trips.
  1. Boyz II Zen - Male travellers are abandoning popular expectations and 'bro culture' cliches to switch off from the stresses of everyday life (24%), rest and rejuvenate (24%), in pursuit of mental health benefits (20%) and personal growth (25%). Building connections, both old and new, will be crucial with 11% considering a men-only trip to tackle feelings of loneliness, more than a quarter (29%) looking to make new friendships and 13% looking to improve their relationship-building skills with friends and family.

For more information about Booking.com's 2025 Travel Predictions, please visit https://www.booking.com/articles/travelpredictions2025.html To download the Travel Predictions 2025 report visit HERE.

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/defying-convention-to-deepen-connections-bookingcoms-nine-predictions-for-travel-in-2025-302318219.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
