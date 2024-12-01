Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2024) - The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI), a global leader in critical minerals advocacy and strategic guidance, is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Ernst to its Board of Directors. Kevin brings over three decades of distinguished experience in financial markets, investment banking, and corporate strategy, making him an invaluable addition to CMI's mission to advance sustainable and effective critical minerals initiatives worldwide.

Kevin Ernst's career spans leadership roles at some of the world's leading financial institutions, including Merrill Lynch, UBS, and NYSE American LLC. At Merrill Lynch, Kevin played a pivotal role in building the ultra-high-net-worth division, bridging private client services with investment banking. At UBS, he led a national team specializing in advisory services for institutional clients, including endowments and foundations.

Kevin also served in a management role at the American Stock Exchange (AMEX), where he revitalized the exchange's Canadian market presence by spearheading dual-listing initiatives for upwards of 175 Canadian natural resource companies. After AMEX was acquired by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Kevin focused on international market expansion, traveling extensively across Asia to foster IPOs for Chinese and Canadian companies, significantly enhancing cross-border opportunities.

As Managing Partner at Ocean Capital, a Hong Kong-based merchant bank, Kevin connected North American issuers with Asian investors, building a robust network of family offices and private equity groups. In his current role as Managing Director at Kingswood U.S.. Kevin leads investment strategies and growth initiatives across key sectors, including. natural resources, defense and aerospace, biotechnology, health and wellness, and technology. He also serves as a Chief Investment Officer for a Canadian family office since 2016.

Kevin's expertise in global capital markets will be instrumental to CMI as the institute addresses the pressing challenges of critical minerals development in an era of rapid technological advancement.

"I am honored to join the Critical Minerals Institute Board at such a transformative time for the industry," said Kevin Ernst. "The capital markets have the power to drive innovation and unlock opportunities in the critical minerals sector, ensuring the sustainable development of resources essential to modern technologies. I look forward to leveraging my experience in natural resources and technology to support CMI's mission of fostering sustainability and securing the financial capital necessary to achieve these critical goals."

Tracy Hughes, Executive Director of CMI, added: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Kevin to the Board. His expertise in global financial strategies, deep understanding of Asian markets, and leadership in fostering cross-border partnerships, combined with his extensive experience in the resource sector and technology, will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving critical minerals landscape. Kevin's vision aligns perfectly with CMI's goal of advocating for sustainable and strategic resource management."

Kevin joins an esteemed group of professionals on the CMI Board, including Co-Chairs Melissa "Mel" Sanderson and Jack Lifton, alongside a roster of respected leaders in critical minerals and related industries. The Board also includes Directors Alastair Neill, Alister Macdonald, Christopher Berlet, Stephen Burega, Stephen Lautens, Ian Chalmers, Peter Cashin, Peter Clausi, Christopher Gibbs, Harry Kim, Steve Mackowski, Raj Shah, Geoff Atkins, Lara Smith, Russell Fryer, and Tuan Tran.

About Critical Minerals Institute (CMI)

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is a global organization dedicated to addressing the challenges and opportunities in the critical minerals sector. CMI provides comprehensive resources for businesses, governments, and stakeholders, offering insights into the value, sustainability, and strategic importance of critical materials essential for technological and industrial progress.

CMI's offerings include exclusive Masterclasses, the weekly Technology Metals Report (TMR) for industry insights, and the annual International Critical Minerals Expo & CMI Summit IV. The 2024 summit, themed "The War for Critical Minerals and Capital Resources," will take place in Pasadena, CA, on May 14-15, uniting industry leaders to tackle the pressing issues of the global critical minerals market.

For more information, visit CriticalMineralsInstitute.com.

