Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 01.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
29.11.24
18:11 Uhr
0,650 Euro
+0,025
+4,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6000,65019:04
0,6000,64529.11.
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2024 22:38 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Electronics: Family Movie Nights Are Back with TCL Big Screen TVs

Finanznachrichten News

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2024 / As families prepare to spend more quality time together as we head closer to the holiday season, TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, offers the perfect solution for cozy nights in with its range of high-quality Ultra-HD TVs.Designed to deliver an immersive cinematic experience, TCL's TVs bring family movie nights to a whole new level, making every moment memorable as the big screen comes home.

TCL's QLED and Mini LED TVs provide stunning 4K Ultra-HD resolution, capturing every detail with vivid colours and impressive clarity. Quantum Dot technology ensures a wide colour spectrum, creating lifelike visuals that make every film feel captivating. With HDR capabilities, TCL's TVs deliver exceptional contrast, allowing viewers to see the deepest blacks and brightest highlights, enhancing the holiday viewing experience.

To match its exceptional visuals, TCL's TVs are equipped with Dolby Atmos audio technology. This advanced sound system creates multidimensional audio that surrounds viewers, making every sound-from soft dialogue to dramatic effects-come alive. TCL's sound technology adds depth and emotion to each scene, creating a true theatre-like experience in the comfort of home.

TCL's smart TVs make planning family movie marathons easy with built-in streaming platforms, providing instant access to a vast array of holiday classics, family favourites, and trending series. With a user-friendly interface and voice control powered by Google Assistant, browsing for the perfect movie or show is simple and intuitive, allowing families to enjoy their time together without hassle.

As we embrace the spirit of the holiday season, TCL invites South Africans to create lasting memories with family and friends through shared entertainment experiences.

For more information on TCL's range of Ultra-HD TVs and how they can transform your holiday movie nights, visit https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/en/tcl-time-to-go-big.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/e.

Contact Information

Odette Bagley Swart
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
media.sadc@tcl.com
082 3381769

.

Source: TCL Electronics

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.