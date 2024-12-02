SHANGHAI, Nov 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Hua Medicine (the 'Company', HKEx stock code: 2552) announced today that the Company has successfully completed its SENSITIZE study on the mechanism by which dorzagliatin improves the ß-cell glucose sensitivity at the 9th China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference (CBIIC).The SENSITIZE study was initiated by Professor Juliana Chan, an international endocrinology specialist at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, as the lead researcher. It is the first clinical study in Asian populations to evaluate the impact of GKA on ß-cell glucose sensitivity in the populations with varying degrees of impaired glucose tolerance using the technology of hyperglycemic clamp. The study aims to explore the impairment of glucokinase (GK) function and clinical characteristics in different types of glucose dysregulation, providing new scientific evidence on the pathophysiology of Asian Type 2 diabetes and the central role of GK in blood glucose regulation.The SENSITIZE 2 study results announced at CBIIC demonstrate that a single dose of dorzagliatin restores GK enzyme activity, significantly improving the second-phase insulin secretion and ß-cell glucose sensitivity in individuals with impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) in hyperglycemic clamp study. In addition, the SENSITIZE 1 study previously reported at the 2022 ADA annual meeting showed that dorzagliatin directly restores the activity of GK mutants, leading to significant improvements in the second-phase insulin secretion and ß-cell glucose sensitivity in patients with glucokinase monogenic diabetes (GCK-MODY or MODY-2), and significantly enhance basal insulin secretion in newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes patients.Hua Medicine will continue to investigate ß-cell glucose sensitivity improvement and incretin effect in response of repeated dose of dorzagliatin in individuals with intermediate hyperglycemia (IH) and Type 2 diabetes, in order to establish personalized intervention and treatment management plans for prediabetic and Type 2 diabetes patients.About Hua MedicineHua Medicine (The 'Company') is an innovative drug development and commercialization company based in Shanghai, China, with companies in the United States and Hong Kong. Hua Medicine focuses on developing novel therapies for patients with unmet medical needs worldwide. Based on global resources, Hua Medicine teams up with global high-calibre people to develop breakthrough technologies and products, which contribute to innovation in diabetes care. Hua Medicine's cornerstone product HuaTangNing (Dorzagliatin tablets), targets the glucose sensor glucokinase, restores glucose sensitivity in T2D patients, and stabilizes imbalances in blood glucose levels in patients. HuaTangNing was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China on September 30th, 2022. It can be used alone or in combination with metformin for adult T2D patients. For patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), no dose adjustment is required. It is an oral hypoglycemic drug that can be used for patients with Type 2 diabetes with renal function impairment.For more informationHua MedicineWebsite: www.huamedicine.comInvestorsE-mail: ir@huamedicine.comMediaE-mail: pr@huamedicine.comSource: Hua MedicineCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.