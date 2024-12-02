Anzeige
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
Global Focus INC-5 Conference: Niutech Demonstrates 10,000-ton Continuous Plastic Pyrolysis Technology and Complete Equipment

Finanznachrichten News

JINAN, China, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 25th to December 1st, 2024, the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5) has been held in the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center in South Korea. The conference has negotiated and finalized a legally binding international instrument to address the growing global and marine plastic pollution issues. Niutech from China is also contributing to the solution of the global waste plastics problem. Niutech's self-developed "Industrial Continuous Waste Plastic Pyrolysis Production Line" has already completed 10,000-ton scale industrial projects in Denmark, Thailand, South Korea, and China.


Niutech's Waste Plastic Pyrolysis Project in Denmark

Customers utilize Niutech's technology and complete sets of equipment to collect the mixed waste plastics provided by the self-built domestic waste treatment station and the surrounding plastics recycling organizations. After treatment, high-quality renewable resource products are obtained, which can be used as chemical raw materials for producing new plastics through further processing. The project has been invested and highly recognized by the European chemical giant BASF, signifying that Niutech's technology has reached the international leading level and has been a global demonstration level case in the field of chemical recycling of waste plastics.

Niutech's Waste Plastic Project in Henan, China

The project is the first industrial project in China to use continuous pyrolysis technology and equipment to treat plastic medical waste. The raw materials consist of medical plastic waste, including infusion tubes, infusion bags, cotton balls, and other HW01 medical waste. Through Niutech's continuous pyrolysis technology and complete sets of equipment, the high molecular polymers in medical waste are transformed into high added-value and widely used renewable resource products which can replace some petroleum resources and realize the recycling of resources, with good environmental benefits, social benefits and economic benefits.

Niutech's Waste Plastic Pyrolysis and Oil Deep Processing Project in Thailand

Customers utilize Niutech's technology and complete sets of equipment to collect waste plastic from surrounding cities. After processing, high-quality renewable resource products are obtained. Then, through further oil-deep processing, gasoline, and diesel fractions are acquired, which can be directly used as fuel for the enterprise's vehicles after blending. The successful commercial operation of the project proves that Niutech's comprehensive waste plastic solution ("resource utilization + high value-added") is accurate and effective in addressing customers' needs.

More information:
Niutech Website: www.niutechenergy.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570251/image_5031716_34325437.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-focus-inc-5-conference-niutech-demonstrates-10-000-ton-continuous-plastic-pyrolysis-technology-and-complete-equipment-302319283.html

