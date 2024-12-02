Xinhua Silk Road: Snowsky Salt debuts new ecological salt products

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowsky Salt Industry Group Co., Ltd. (Snowsky Salt, 600929.SH), a Chinese salt production and marketing enterprise, launched on November 27 a series of new products centered on ecological salt.

The launch event, which was held in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, attracted more than 160 representatives from industry associations, enterprises, institutions such as China Salt Association, China Cuisine Association, the State Information Center, China National Light Industry Council, Suyan Group, Guangxi Salt Industry Group, etc.

It is learned that the new products cover six series, including "ecological well salt" and "ecological sea and lake salt" and 12 specifications in a bid to meet the diverse needs of different consumers.

At the launch event, Snowsky Salt reached a strategic cooperation with JD Super, the supermarket division of JD.com, to exclusively launch the new series of ecological salt products, and meanwhile, signed strategic cooperation agreements with several distributors to jointly boost sales promotion of the new products and promote the high-quality development of the industry.

Established in December 2011, Snowsky Salt owns six nationally designated salt production companies, 16 regional marketing branches and one trade company in China. It was successfully listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on March 26, 2018, known as "the first share of China's salt reform."

Snowsky Salt, which boasts a brand valuation of 11.818 billion yuan, has become a leading salt producer in China.

