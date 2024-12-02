PQ (www.pqcorp.com), a leading global producer of silicates, silicas and derivative products, announced that it has agreed to acquire the specialty silicate business of the Sibelco Group currently operated in the Lödöse plant in Sweden.

"Sibelco's silicate business has a long history of success in Sweden," said Al Beninati, CEO of PQ. "This acquisition allows PQ to expand our sodium and potassium silicate offerings to the Nordic markets such as mining, construction, and pulp paper. PQ has operated in the region for over 70 years and looks forward to continuing to provide high-quality products as part of this expanded portfolio."

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected early 2025.

About PQ

With headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania PQ is a leading global provider of silicates, silicas and derivative products. PQ's products are found in a wide variety of industries and many aspects of everyday life, from decorative paints to green cement, from clean drinking water to green tires and from toothpaste to aiding in the production of biofuels and beer. Supported by 1,500 employees across 30 facilities in 13 countries, PQ serves more than 900 customers around the world.

Through its global network of 30 facilities, PQ provides best-in-class product offerings that support a broad range of end uses including silica and chemical manufacturing; paints and coatings; purification, construction and drilling; and personal care, nutrition, and food and beverage.

About Sibelco

Sibelco is a global leader in material solutions. Sibelco mines, processes and sells specialty industrial minerals in particular high purity quartz, silica, clays, feldspathics and olivine and is a leader in glass recycling. Sibelco's solutions promote the progress of modern life and serve industries as diverse as glass, ceramics, construction, coatings, polymers, water purification and others. The Sibelco Group has production facilities in more than 30 countries and a team of some 5,000 people. Learn more at www.sibelco.com

