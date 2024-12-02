Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (AVOL: SIX), the leading global travel experience player, announces its market entry in Saudi Arabia with a new contract to operate 10 food & beverage (F&B) concepts, spanning 2,125 m2, across King Khalid International Airport's Terminals 1 and 2 in Riyadh. The expansion reinforces Avolta's presence in the Middle East while introducing new international brands to the country's airport sector for the first time. By elevating the traveler experience Avolta contributes to Saudi Arabia's strategy of attracting 150 million tourists by 2030.
The contract with King Kalid International Airport enables Avolta to expand its market share through access to an additional 28 million+ passengers annually in Terminals 1 and 2. As travelers increasingly seek integrated retail and F&B experiences, Avolta leads this transformation, aligning with Riyadh's vision for a renewed gateway dining proposition. By introducing a cluster of globally successful F&B brands to one of the region's largest airports, Avolta enhances their presence and creates a more enjoyable experience for travelers.
