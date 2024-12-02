High-Growth Video Technology Pioneer Doubles Down on Norwegian Engineering Heritage with New Leader and Expanded Oslo Workforce and Offices

Neat, the pioneering video technology company, today announced the appointment of Tormod Ree as the company's Chief Product Engineering Officer. In this new role, Ree will oversee Neat's Red Dot award-winning software and hardware engineering, product management, product marketing, strategy, and design teams.

Ree is a seasoned executive, having been a senior leader at several technology companies, including CEO and Co-founder of Ava Unified Security and VP at Motorola. He spent almost eight years at Cisco where he completed his tenure as Sr. Director and GM for the Cisco Spark Board.

"Our team's unparalleled expertise and tireless pursuit of excellence have served Neat and our customers well over the past five years as we've developed groundbreaking video technologies. Tormod shares our Norwegian heritage, experience, and passion. He is a perfect fit to helm Neat's engineering and product orgs as we strive to build the best experiences for our customers. Welcome Tormod!" said Janine Pelosi, CEO of Neat.

"I was drawn to Neat by the amazing team, the products they've built, and the incredible opportunity that lies ahead. I've admired Neat from the sidelines since the company was founded, and I've been continually impressed with what they have achieved. The energy in the team, the quality of talent, the level of innovation, and the attention to detail are second to none. I share their passion for video communications and creating great product experiences, and I'm humbled and excited to join team Neat," said Ree.

Neat is experiencing tremendous growth on all fronts. In just the past quarter (Q3 CY24), the company's sales grew by 30%. Ree's appointment is an integral part of Neat's Norwegian R&D expansion, which is itself a key component of its overall global growth strategy. The company will double its Norway headcount in the next 18 months and recently expanded its Oslo office footprint. Neat just opened its first Neat Experience Center in San Jose, California, and is looking for space in other markets, including London.

About Tormod Ree

Tormod Ree is the Chief Product Officer and Head of Engineering for Neat. Prior to joining Neat, Tormod was the VP, Avigilon Alta Video for Motorola Solutions and the CEO and Co-founder of Ava Unified Security (acq. Motorola 2023). He was also a Senior Director and GM at Cisco, where he was responsible for the Spark Board (now Webex Board). Ree started his career in consulting and spent 18 months as a soldier in the Norwegian Army. He has a MSc in Telecommunications from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with beautifully simple video collaboration devices and experiences, enabling more natural, equitable, and engaging video meetings. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superior audio and video quality for Zoom and Microsoft Teams meeting spaces in various sizes and scenarios, uniquely addressing the needs of today's ever-evolving, dynamic workforce. Our Neat Pulse service gives you complete control of your device deployment, premium support care, and extended warranty coverage from anywhere. It also connects you to a range of popular business apps. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

