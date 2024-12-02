Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
Frankfurt
29.11.24
08:02 Uhr
1,105 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
02.12.2024 07:10 Uhr
AB "Akola Group": AB Akola Group notification on transactions in the Company's securities by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

Finanznachrichten News

AB Akola Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification from the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Attachment

  • Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial MSI (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88d1d965-6dda-4dd0-9804-f267811bdae5)

