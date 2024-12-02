AB "Akola Group": AB Akola Group notification on transactions in the Company's securities by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

AB Akola Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification from the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
Attachment
- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial MSI (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88d1d965-6dda-4dd0-9804-f267811bdae5)
