Montag, 02.12.2024
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
29.11.24
17:35 Uhr
3,988 Euro
+0,028
+0,71 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2024 07:10 Uhr
Nokia Oyj's Financial Calendar for 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
2 December 2024 at 8:00 EET

Nokia Corporation's Financial Calendar for 2025

Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release, Nokia provides its 2025 financial calendar, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2025:

  • report for Q4 and full year 2024: 30 January 2025
  • interim report for Q1 2025: 24 April 2025
  • report for Q2 2025 and half year 2025: 24 July 2025
  • interim report for Q3 2025 and January-September 2025: 23 October 2025

Publication of "Nokia in 2024"

Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2024" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, during the week starting on 10 March 2025.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2025 is planned to be held on 29 April 2025.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com (mailto:investor.relations@nokia.com)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
