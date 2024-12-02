Anzeige
WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562 | Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2
Tradegate
29.11.24
15:25 Uhr
62,00 Euro
-0,40
-0,64 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2024 07:10 Uhr
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Finanznachrichten News

Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, December 2, 2024 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading data driven global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 170,477 of its own shares in the period 25 November - 29 November 2024 at an average price of €62.13. The total consideration of this repurchase was €10,592,181. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover existing and expected future obligations under Arcadis' employee incentive plans, as announced on 4 October 2024.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 718,142 shares for a total consideration of €45,553,892 at an average price of €63.43.

Overviews of all transactions under this program are published in weekly press releases and on the website of Arcadis).

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch | +31

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments

  • Week 8 - Press Release on transactions under share buyback program, 2 December 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d3de464b-6a10-4912-b467-b74ba2eaeb7e)
  • Week 8 - Transaction details under share buyback program, 2 December 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4bc25da0-6efe-4e4f-9eeb-4a2db0c0d9c7)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
