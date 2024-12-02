Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024

WKN: A3EGAN | ISIN: VGG794831062 | Ticker-Symbol: 8OE
NASDAQ
29.11.24
18:42 Uhr
0,425 US-Dollar
+0,016
+3,93 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEALSQ CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEALSQ CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.12.2024 07:31 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey and SEALSQ Announce Prestigious Speaker Line-Up and Agenda for Davos 2025 Roundtable: Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering Innovation

WISeKey and SEALSQ Announce Prestigious Speaker Line-Up and Agenda for Davos 2025 Roundtable: Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering Innovation

Zug, Switzerland -- December 2, 2024 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations operating as a holding company, and its semiconductor subsidiary SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ") (NASDAQ: LAES) today announced the speaker line-up and agenda for their landmark Davos 2025 Roundtable, commemorating WISeKey's 20(th) consecutive year at the Davos forum. The event will take place on January 22, 2025, at the Morosani Schweizerhof hotel in Davos, Switzerland.

Since being recognized as a pioneering Global Growth Company, WISeKey has been at the forefront of global discussions on emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and innovation-driven partnerships.

This year's participation is particularly significant as WISeKey reflects on two decades of technological advancements and global impact, while looking ahead to the challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, Web3, and space technologies. Themed "Pioneering Innovation: Cybersecurity and Beyond," the 2025 event will feature thought-provoking sessions led by global leaders, industry pioneers, and technology visionaries.

Event Details

Location: Morosani Schweizerhof - Promenade 50, 7270 Davos, Switzerland

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 10h30 to 14h

Agenda Highlights 

1. 'Cybersecurity in a Post-Quantum AI Era' (10:30 -- 11:30)The rapid 
   advancement of quantum computing presents unparalleled opportunities, yet 
   it also disrupts current encryption standards, posing serious security 
   risks across industries. Simultaneously, AI continues to transform the 
   cybersecurity landscape by introducing both enhanced defenses and new 
   vulnerabilities. This session will examine the intersection of quantum 
   and AI technologies, offering insights into how organizations can adapt 
   their security infrastructures to address these dual challenges 
   effectively. 
 
  2. 'How Space Will Be the Next Internet' (11:30 -- 12:30)Space is emerging 
   as the next frontier for digital infrastructure, with low-Earth orbit 
   satellite constellations paving the way for a global, space-based 
   internet. This paradigm shift offers exciting possibilities for 
   connectivity, digital inclusion, and new markets, while also raising 
   critical questions about security, ethics, and the integration of 
   terrestrial and extraterrestrial systems. Panelists will explore the 
   future of space as the new digital battleground and discuss strategies 
   for navigating its complexities. 
 
  3. 'Transforming IoT through Web3: The Future of Autonomous Transactions 
   with SEALCOIN Ecosystem' (12:30 -- 13:30)Decentralization is set to 
   revolutionize IoT ecosystems, enabling secure, autonomous transactions 
   without intermediaries. SEALCOIN, a flagship innovation by SEALSQ, is 
   spearheading this transformation with a robust Proof of Concept (PoC) 
   demonstrating how IoT devices can seamlessly trade data and services. 
   This panel will delve into the implications of Web3 for IoT, exploring 
   how decentralized platforms can unlock new efficiencies, enable real-time 
   data sharing, and reshape industries ranging from energy to logistics. 
 
  4. Networking Lunch (13:30)The event will conclude with a networking lunch, 
   allowing participants to engage directly with the speakers, panelists, 
   and attendees in a dynamic, collaborative environment.

World-Class Speaker Line-Up

WISeKey and SEALSQ are proud to host a distinguished roster of thought leaders and innovators, including: 

1. Carlos Creus Moreira -- Founder, Chairman & CEO, WISeKey 
 
  2. David Fergusson -- Executive Managing Director, Generational Equity 
 
  3. Ashok Ranadive -- CEO & Co-Founder, CarbonMinus 
 
  4. David Shrier -- CEO & Co-Founder, Esme Learning Solutions 
 
  5. Hossein Rahnama -- Founder & CEO, Flybits; Visiting Professor, MIT Media 
   Lab 
 
  6. Ruma Bose -- Chief Growth Officer, Clearco 
 
  7. Francesco De Leo, Ph.D. -- Executive Chairman, Kaufmann & Partners 
 
  8. Danil Kerimi -- Advisor, World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization 
 
  9. Philippe Monnier -- President, Swiss International Society 
 
 10. Grant Bourzikas -- Chief Security Officer, Cloudflare 
 
 11. Andrew Forson -- Head of Ventures and Investments, The Hashgraph Group 
 
 12. Yann Donon -- Director of Telecommunications, RUAG; Emerging Technologies 
   Advisor 
 
 13. Didier Manzoni -- Deputy CEO, General Manager Space, APCO Technologies 
 
 14. Cristina Dolan -- MIT Alum, Blockchain IoT and Cybersecurity Expert 
 
 15. Jonathan LLamas -- VP, Decentralized Strategy, WISeKey 
 
 16. Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz -- Founder, Maqueveq & Co.; Digital Assets 
   Expert 
 
 17. André Wall -- CEO, RUAG International & Beyond Gravity 
 
 18. Florian Schütz -- Director, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), 
   Switzerland 
 
 19. Ludovic Monnerat -- Colonel, Head of Space, Swiss Armed Forces

Event Objectives and Vision

WISeKey's Davos 2025 Roundtable seeks to foster dialogue, collaboration, and innovation by bringing together leaders from technology, business, and policy. The discussions will emphasize the importance of creating secure, sustainable, and equitable digital ecosystems that empower individuals and organizations while safeguarding against emerging threats.

As WISeKey celebrates its legacy of two decades at Davos, the company remains steadfast in its mission to leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive positive change and ensure a secure digital future for all.

For more details and registration, please visit the dedicated event page for WISeKey Davos 2025 Roundtable at www.wisekey.com/davos25

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2024 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
