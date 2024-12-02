Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877757 | ISIN: FR0000051732 | Ticker-Symbol: AXI
Tradegate
02.12.24
08:04 Uhr
0,840 Euro
+0,030
+3,68 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8280,84208:03
0,0000,00008:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2024 07:34 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atos International: Atos completes the sale of Worldgrid to ALTEN for an enterprise value of €270 million

Finanznachrichten News

Paris, France - December 2, 2024 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, high-performance computing and information technology infrastructure, today announces that it has completed the sale of its Worldgrid business unit to ALTEN SA ("ALTEN") for an enterprise value of €270 million. The Group previously announced that it had signed a binding agreement on November 5, 2024, after entering into exclusive negotiations on June 11, 2024.

Worldgrid provides consulting and engineering services to energy and utility companies. The business currently employs close to 1,100 employees and, in 2023, it generated revenue of circa €170 million from a diverse and longstanding client base.

ALTEN is a well-recognized IT and engineering player with expertise and product offerings in the energy and utilities industry. The transaction has been designed to ensure full continuity of service for Worldgrid's strategic clients and employees.

Following the sale of Worldgrid, Atos's net debt will be reduced by approximately €0.2 billion and Atos's 2027E financial leverage1 is expected to be circa 1.7x.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations:
David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net| +33 6 28 51 45 96
Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net| +33 6 29 34 85 67

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

1 Ratio net debt pre-IFRS16 over EBITDA pre-IFR16; EBITDA computed as OMDA pre-IFRS16 minus anticipated RRI (restructuring, rationalization, integration) costs and Other changes

Attachment

  • PR - Closing of the Worldgrid Disposal - 2 December 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0e03ee5b-b5d4-4e7d-b9b6-d1461af03d4e)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.