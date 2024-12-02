Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Frankfurt
29.11.24
08:02 Uhr
40,610 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2024 07:58 Uhr
Sampo plc: Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Finanznachrichten News

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 2 December 2024 at 8:45 am EET


Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 18 June 2024 and ended on 29 November 2024. During that period, Sampo repurchased 11,747,690 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 40.43 per share. The amount corresponds to 2.3 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 475 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. After the cancellation later this year, the total number of Sampo shares will be 538,247,772 shares, of which 538,047,772 will be A shares. Further information on share buybacks is available at www.sampo.com/sharebuyback (https://www.sampo.com/sharebuyback).


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
DEN-FSA
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
