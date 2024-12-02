

AlphaX has made a major breakthrough in simplifying memecoin trading. AlphaX now enables direct trading of Solana-based memecoin with USDT. By combining the advantages of both centralized exchanges and decentralized platforms, AlphaX is streamlining access to high-potential memecoins for crypto investors. This milestone provides early access to memecoins, giving traders the opportunity to enter the market before these Alpha are listed on major centralized exchanges.

Meme coins have surged in popularity, often experiencing explosive gains. However, entering the market can be challenging due to the complexities of non-custodial wallets, gas fees, and on-chain transactions. As a result, many investors wait for tokens to be listed on large exchanges like Binance, by which time much of the potential price increase has already passed.

On November 28th, AlphaX launched itsMemes feature and successfully completed a small-scale seed user testing phase, receiving unanimous positive feedback. According to the insights shared by seed users, the AlphaX Memes feature has three key advantages: One-click USDT trading with no wallet setup or gas fees, simplifying the process of trading Solana memecoins. Professional charting tools with a user-friendly interface, making it easy to analyze market performance. Lightning-fast transactions that ensure trades are executed swiftly, enabling users to seize opportunities in real time. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - In summary, the AlphaX Memes feature allows users to tradeon-chain memecoins using USDT. Simply register with an email, deposit USDT, and start trading early-stage meme tokens with ease.

In addition, AlphaX offers generous referral rewards as a token of appreciation for users' support. To celebrate the launch of the Memes feature, AlphaX is running a USDT Airdrop, where users can invite friends to share a prize pool of up to $500 per person. Users can also complete tasks for a chance to win rewards and earn commissions from their friends' trades. This makes AlphaX the ultimate platform forsocial meme trading.

For detailed instructions on how to start trading, visit the AlphaX page here .

Risk Disclaimer: Purchasing memecoins through blockchain transactions differs from traditional trading on centralized exchanges and involves unique risks. These include project rug pulls, third-party service downtime, network congestion, gas fee spikes, and price slippage. AlphaX encourages users to thoroughly research projects and understand the nature of on-chain trading before investing. We are committed to making early-stage memecoin investments simple, accessible, and transparent, empowering users to discover their Alpha with confidence.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AlphaX AlphaX is a cutting-edge decentralized exchange for perps with up to 125x leverage and will support meme spots in December.

With a strong foundation built by industry veterans and a commitment to user security and satisfaction, AlphaX.com is your gateway to the future of investment. AlphaX provides 100% on-chain trading with decentralized security, self-custody wallet integration, and a permanent NO-KYC policy, ensuring complete privacy. With ultra-fast transaction speeds and access to high-potential assets, AlphaX is a versatile platform for traders looking for flexibility and reliability in their trading journey.



