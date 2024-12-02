Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% working interest in Peru's Block 131, as originally disclosed on May 8, 2024, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CEPSA Peruana, S.A.C. ("CEPSA Peru"), which represents the entire Peruvian business unit of Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A. ("CEPSA").

Manuel Pablo Zúñiga-Pflücker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The acquisition of Block 131 represents an important milestone for PetroTal, and a pivotal step in the Company's growth strategy. Importantly, Block 131 diversifies our production base within Peru, establishing a new platform for future production and reserves growth.

PetroTal's technical team has already identified numerous synergies between the Block 131 assets and our existing operations at Block 95. Similar to the strategy we have already successfully employed at Bretaña, we plan to apply modern drilling techniques at the Los Angeles field, which has significant unutilized facility capacity. We are currently finalizing our development plan for the assets and look forward to providing more details at the appropriate time."

Key Highlights of the Acquired Assets

The Los Angeles field at Block 131 has produced an average of 817 barrels of light oil per day ("bopd") from January 1 to September 30, 2024. The on-site facility infrastructure site was built to accommodate throughput of up to 5,500 bopd, providing a clear runway for production growth and improved unit operating cost structure. The produced oil is 45°API, which offers potential for marketing synergies with PetroTal's heavy Bretaña crude. Additional highlights include:

Visibility for low-cost, light oil production and reserve additions in the near-term, with upside resource potential in deeper, unproduced zones.

PetroTal estimates remaining Proved recoverable reserves are 2.0 million barrels ("bbls") of light oil, and 4.2 million bbls of Proved plus Probable reserves. PetroTal sees upside to reserve bookings given multi-horizon reservoir potential and improved geophysical interpretations.

Blending of Block 131's light oil production may allow PetroTal to increase sales of heavy Bretaña crude to the Iquitos refinery, at improved differentials to the Brent benchmark.

Asset Background

The Los Angeles oil field at Block 131 was discovered by CEPSA Peru in 2013. As of September 30, 2024 the field has produced a total of approximately 7.8 million bbls. Block 131 is held under an exploration and production license agreement expiring in 2038, subject to a 23.48% royalty rate at field production levels under 5,000 bopd, with a similar scaling factor to Block 95 above 5,000 bopd. All produced oil is currently sold to PetroPeru, Peru's state-owned oil company, at Pucallpa. The oil is then transported by barge along the Ucayali River (passing PetroTal's Bretaña oil field) to the Iquitos refinery.

Qualified Person's Statement

Max Torres, the Vice President of Exploration for PetroTal, has approved the technical information contained in this announcement. Mr. Torres has more than 35 years of relevant professional experience in the oil and gas industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the Universidad Nacional de Tucumán, Argentina, and a Master of Science degree from Georgia State University.

The recovery and reserve estimates provided in this news release are estimates only, and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may eventually prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided herein.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in the Bretaña Norte oil field in Peru's Block 95, where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretaña oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca, or below:

