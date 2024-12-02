An India-based research team has boosted the power conversion efficiency and stability of indoor dye-sensitized solar cells based on co-sensitized organic dyes. The best indoor PV devices achieved 40% efficiency under 4000 lux fluorescent lighting and 10. 40% under standard AM 1. 5G one sun illumination. A group of scientists led by India's National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) claims to have boosted the stability and efficiency of dye-sensitized solar cells for indoor PV applications. This type of solar cell, which is also known as a Grätzel solar cell, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...