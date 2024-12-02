Emissions from steel production each year equal those of a major developed economy. Yet steel is a crucial material to support the energy transition, among its many other applications - making its supply essential. Enter green steel, the production of which interrelates with solar, wind, and green hydrogen in intriguing ways. From pv magazine print edition 11/24 As it did with lithium-ion batteries, the automotive sector looks set to become a demand driver and transformational force for a crucial aspect of the global energy transition. Carmakers are emerging as the first large-scale purchasers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...