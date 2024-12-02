TTEC Holdings, Inc.: Westcon-Comstor Taps TTEC Digital to Lead Global Sales Process Optimization

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced that TTEC Digital has completed the first phases of a successful global sales process optimization program with Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor.

Westcon-Comstor operates across EMEA and APAC, connecting the world's leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

While embarking on a business-wide digital transformation, the company saw an opportunity to optimize its selling activities and data systems by streamlining its sales process, unifying its data, and empowering its teams with modern, data-driven tools. Through a rigorous request for proposals (RFP) process, Westcon-Comstor sought a partner with deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and proven ability to execute complex projects on a global scale. Ultimately, Westcon-Comstor selected TTEC Digital to execute a full sales process optimization (SPO) program.

"As a global firm, we wanted a partner who understood our culture and could work on a global basis," said Dwight Pitter, Chief Information Officer, Westcon-Comstor. "We recognized that TTEC Digital could take a multi-pronged approach by levering its teams in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India to ensure a comprehensive and holistic strategy. TTEC Digital has been instrumental in enabling us to achieve our vision of having a unified, consistent way of presenting the right opportunities, data, and leads to our people on a global basis."

The SPO program is active in 62 countries, and has achieved impressive results to date, including:

more than 1,700 users with a 92% adoption rate for daily sales activities

158,000 new sales leads

substantial increases in data accuracy and win rates.

"Westcon-Comstor recognizes the important role that a consistently excellent sales process plays within the customer experience. Often a customer's first meaningful interaction with a brand, the sales engagement sets the tone for how the customer perceives the brand and ultimately whether they decide to become a repeat customer," said Dave Seybold, CEO, TTEC Digital. "As a leading global CX consulting and technology services firm, TTEC Digital has helped many clients through similar transformations, and we are proud help Westcon-Comstor improve their CX through sales process optimization."

Through deep-dive workshops with Westcon-Comstor, TTEC Digital was able to understand the firm's challenges and requirements, identify key metrics for measuring progress, ensure end user buy-in, and establish a transformation plan. Work on the project has advanced in two phases, beginning with a pilot in 2023 and continuing with a global rollout in 2024 across more than 60 countries. Work to further optimize the SPO program is ongoing.

For more information about TTEC Digital's work with Westcon-Comstor, please visit https://ttecdigital.com/case-studies/westcon-comstor.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

Media Contact:

Meredith Matthews

+12817702566

meredith.matthews@ttec.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521398/TTEC_Digital_Dark_Steel_Primary__002_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/westcon-comstor-taps-ttec-digital-to-lead-global-sales-process-optimization-302317119.html