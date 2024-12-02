Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
One Rock Capital Partners, LLC: One Rock Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Europe Snacks

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") today announced that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Europe Snacks (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of private label savory snacks for the European market.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Europe Snacks is a leading producer of crisps, stacked chips, crackers and other savory snacks for food retail end markets. In addition to producing private label products, Europe Snacks is a co-manufacturing partner for branded food companies seeking to offer savory snacks in Europe.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Europe Snacks to the One Rock portfolio," said Kurt Beyer, Partner at One Rock. "We look forward to collaborating with CEO Étienne Lecomte and management to build upon the company's record of offering value, service and innovation to its customers. Europe Snacks' leadership in the private label market across key product categories and geographies is indicative of the value proposition the Company offers to both retailers and brand owners."

"Europe Snacks is already differentiated in its position in the industry and the One Rock team is excited to continue the Company's momentum in growing across products and channels," added Lukas Zeitlberger, Principal at One Rock.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerock.com.

ABOUT EUROPE SNACKS

Europe Snacks is a leading European manufacturer of savory snacks for private labels and co-manufacturer of snacks for leading international brands. The company operates seven production facilities across the UK, France and Spain and offers a wide range of innovative snack products to major retailers, discounters and branded leaders of the industry. Europe Snacks is committed to delivering high-quality, tasty snacks while maintaining a focus on sustainability and responsible sourcing. For more information, visit www.europesnacks.com.

Contact Information
Prosek Partners
Pro-OneRock@Prosek.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-rock-capital-partners-completes-acquisition-of-europe-snacks-302319335.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
