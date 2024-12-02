BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Change to Investment Management Fee

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02





BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



CHANGE TO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEE

2 December 2024



The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that with effect from 1 December 2024, the Company is entitled to a rebate from the investment management fee charged by the Manager in the event the Company's ongoing charges exceed the cap of 1.15% per annum of average daily net assets. The value of the rebate will be an amount which is sufficient to ensure the Company's ongoing charges are capped at 1.15%.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 0203 649 3432