Montag, 02.12.2024
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
50 Leser
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Change to Investment Management Fee

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Change to Investment Management Fee

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

CHANGE TO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEE

2 December 2024

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that with effect from 1 December 2024, the Company is entitled to a rebate from the investment management fee charged by the Manager in the event the Company's ongoing charges exceed the cap of 1.15% per annum of average daily net assets. The value of the rebate will be an amount which is sufficient to ensure the Company's ongoing charges are capped at 1.15%.

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432



© 2024 PR Newswire
