BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Change to Investment Management Fee
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
CHANGE TO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEE
2 December 2024
The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that with effect from 1 December 2024, the Company is entitled to a rebate from the investment management fee charged by the Manager in the event the Company's ongoing charges exceed the cap of 1.15% per annum of average daily net assets. The value of the rebate will be an amount which is sufficient to ensure the Company's ongoing charges are capped at 1.15%.
Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Telephone: 0203 649 3432
