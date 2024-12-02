Igraine Plc - Result of AGM, Confirmation of Exclusive Investment Rights, Appointment of CEO and Board Roles

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

Igraine plc

AQSE: KING

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Confirmation of Exclusive Investment Rights with GEM Energia

Confirmation of Appointment of CEO and Board Role Changes

The Company is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 29 November 2024, all resolutions were duly passed.

Accordingly, Shareholders have approved the Exclusive Investment Rights over GEM Energia Limited ("GEM") and its subsidiaries battery storage projects, including a right of first refusal on all current and future battery storage projects within GEM's portfolio.

David Levis will now join the Board as Chief Executive Officer and will be instrumental in managing and giving direction to the Investment Right rights over GEM's battery energy storage projects. Following David's appointement as Chief Executive Officer, Non-Executive Director Simon Grant-Rennick has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman and Executive Director Stephen Winfield has been appointed as Non-Executive Director.

Capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Circular. The Circular will remain available on the Company website: https://igraineplc.com/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

