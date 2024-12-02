Anzeige
02.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
Igraine Plc - Result of AGM, Confirmation of Exclusive Investment Rights, Appointment of CEO and Board Roles

Finanznachrichten News

Igraine Plc - Result of AGM, Confirmation of Exclusive Investment Rights, Appointment of CEO and Board Roles

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Igraine plc

AQSE: KING

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Confirmation of Exclusive Investment Rights with GEM Energia

Confirmation of Appointment of CEO and Board Role Changes

The Company is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 29 November 2024, all resolutions were duly passed.

Accordingly, Shareholders have approved the Exclusive Investment Rights over GEM Energia Limited ("GEM") and its subsidiaries battery storage projects, including a right of first refusal on all current and future battery storage projects within GEM's portfolio.

David Levis will now join the Board as Chief Executive Officer and will be instrumental in managing and giving direction to the Investment Right rights over GEM's battery energy storage projects. Following David's appointement as Chief Executive Officer, Non-Executive Director Simon Grant-Rennick has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman and Executive Director Stephen Winfield has been appointed as Non-Executive Director.

Capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Circular. The Circular will remain available on the Company website: https://igraineplc.com/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:

Simon Grant-Rennick (Non-Executive Chairman)
Simon@igraineplc.com

Steve Winfield (Non-Executive Director)
Steve@igraineplc.com

Investor relations: info@igraineplc.com

Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930


