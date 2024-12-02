Anzeige
Atos International: Annual General Meeting to approve the 2023 financial statements to be held on January 31, 2025 at 10:00am CET at the Company's headquarters

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

Annual General Meeting to approve the 2023 financial statements to be held on January 31, 2025 at 10:00am CET at the Company's headquarters

Paris, France - December 2, 2024 - Following the receipt from the President of the Commercial Court of Pontoise of an extension until March 31, 2025 of the deadline for the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders convened to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, Atos SE ("Atos", the "Company") informs its shareholders that this Annual General Meeting will be held on January 31, 2025, at 10:00am CET at the headquarters of the Company.

As a reminder, the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023 have previously been approved by the Company's Board of Directors and certified without any reserve by the Company's statutory auditors.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 82,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations: David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net| +33 6 28 51 45 96

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR - Atos - AGM on January 31 2025 - 2 December 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b61e3a37-b7e0-430a-a020-c6ed8e8f0c1e)

