Bybit Card Accepts Pre-Registration for Physical Cards in Brazil, Simplifying Global Spending with Crypto

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, steps up its commitment to the Brazilian market with the physical Bybit Card. Starting now, users in Brazil may pre-register their interest in the physical Bybit Card and enjoy free card issuance for a limited time only. The evolution of the Bybit Card reaffirms Bybit's mission to deliver accessible and innovative financial solutions to its growing user base globally.

Bybit users in Brazil may unlock early access to the physical card before the general release in two simple steps:

Apply for a virtual card and wait for approval; and Sign in and pre-register to secure the physical card for free.

Applications received during the pre-registration stage are entitled to extra perks, as the physical card will be offered at zero cost. Additionally, from now until the end of 2024, new users may also benefit from a generous welcome offer : successful applicants may unlock a 150 BRL reward simply by depositing 100 USDT and spending with the card.

Available virtually since Sep. 2024, the Bybit Card helped remove barriers to everyday crypto spending for more than 28 thousand users in Brazil. A strategic market in Latin America, Brazil has shown increasing demands for crypto assets in the private as well as public sectors, making reliable and convenient off-ramp solutions a necessity as crypto adoption rate rises.

"We are pleased to bring the Bybit Card experience in physical form for our customers in Brazil," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. "The Bybit Card has seen exponential growth this year and it would not have been possible without the support and trust of our users across four continents. We hope the physical card will accompany them on their journey when they make daily purchases and travel the world," she said.

The Bybit Card comes with copious rewards for loyal users. With over 90 million merchants worldwide in the Mastercard network, the Bybit Card plugs the gap between crypto holdings and global spending with added benefits:

Zero fees for card issuance and delivery

for card issuance and delivery Zero annual or hidden fees

2% cashback in USDT, BTC and ETH on eligible purchases

in USDT, BTC and ETH on eligible purchases Up to 8% APY

Instant virtual card for immediate access to funds

Users may learn more about how to Live the Crypto Life With Bybit Card .

