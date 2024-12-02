hackajob Unveils Innovative Outcome-Based Pricing Model for Tech Recruitment, Addressing Industry Challenges with Flexibility and ROI Guarantees

Game-Changing Pricing Model Aligns Costs with Results, Offering Employers Unmatched Flexibility and Confidence Amid Market Uncertainty

hackajob , the leading talent marketplace dedicated to simplifying and optimizing tech hiring, today announced the launch of its revolutionary outcome-based pricing model. This bold move aims to solve two of the most pressing challenges employers face: overwhelming volumes of irrelevant applications and the unpredictability of hiring needs in an ever-changing market.

"At hackajob, we believe hiring should be simple, efficient, and aligned with outcomes that matter to our customers," said Mark Chaffey, CEO of hackajob. "Throughout 2024, we've consistently heard frustrations about the inefficiencies of legacy hiring models. That's why we're shifting the focus to what counts: delivering qualified candidates and empowering employers to adapt their strategies with unprecedented flexibility."

The new pricing model allows hackajob customers to pay based on a single value metric: qualified candidates. This metric is defined by a three-step process designed to ensure quality and relevance:

One Profile: Candidates create a single profile that captures job preferences, salary expectations, and right-to-work status, addressing the rise of fake resumes.

Evidence of Skills: hackajob's intelligence platform verifies and highlights candidates' skills and experience against job requirements.

Interest Confirmation: Candidates confirm interest by accepting an employer's first interview request.

The model is complemented by hackajob's Flexibility Guarantee, offering customers unparalleled adaptability:

Contract Freeze: Pause hiring contracts for up to three months without penalty.

Proactive Downgrade: Adjust contract scope to reflect changing hiring needs and ensure return on investment.

Retained Access: Maintain access to non-sourcing features, regardless of contract status.

"With these innovations, we're addressing not only the challenges of 2024 but setting a new standard for how companies approach tech hiring," added Sam Berthoud, VP of Talent Solutions. "Our outcome-based pricing is designed to deliver maximum ROI while empowering customers to confidently navigate market volatility."

Explore the Future of Hiring: Join the Conversation

As part of this launch, Mark Chaffey and Sam Berthoud will join industry luminary Hung Lee for a LinkedIn Live event on December 5, 2024, at 3:00 PM GMT / 10:00 AM ET. They'll dive deep into:

2024's hiring trends and the impact of AI on recruitment.

The growing importance of "qualified candidates" amidst market challenges.

How flexible hiring models like hackajob's are shaping the future of talent acquisition.

Register for the event: https://www.linkedin.com/video/event/urn:li:ugcPost:7265326923633856512

