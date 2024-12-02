Aspo Plc: Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin expands its food ingredients business in the Baltics

Aspo Plc

Press release

December 2, 2024 at 9:30 am



Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin expands its food ingredients business in the Baltics

Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin has reached an agreement with Kartagena UAB to take over the food ingredients distribution business previously conducted by Kartagena UAB. Under this arrangement, Leipurin Lithuania will take over the key supplier and customer relationships, acquire Kartagena's food inventory and ensure a seamless continuation of the related food ingredients distribution business. This arrangement will create approx. EUR 2 million in new revenues and approx. EUR 0.15 million of EBITA for Leipurin on an annualized basis.

The completion of the agreement is expected to take place during Q1/2025 and is subject to the approval of Lithuanian competition authorities.

"This arrangement strengthens Leipurin's Baltic market position and provides for new growth opportunities in the region", says Miska Kuusela, Managing Director of Leipurin.

"The transaction is a successful continuation of Aspo's compounder strategy in prioritized market segments", says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.



Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:

Key media

www.aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment