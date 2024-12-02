Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 08:54 Uhr
UPM-Kymmene Oyj: Change in UPM's Group Executive Team: Susanna Rinne assumes interim role leading UPM Plywood business area as of 1 January 2025

Finanznachrichten News

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors) 2 December 2024 at 09:30 EET

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Change in UPM's Group Executive Team

Susanna Rinne assumes interim role leading UPM Plywood business area as of 1 January 2025

Susanna Rinne has been appointed as interim Executive Vice President of UPM Plywood business area, effective 1 January 2025. As announced earlier, the current Executive Vice President of UPM Plywood, Mika Kekki, has been appointed to lead the UPM Specialty Papers business area starting from the same date.

Susanna Rinne (born in 1970) is currently Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, within the UPM Plywood business area. Prior her current position, she worked as Director, Marketing and Sales Development, at UPM Plywood and held several other managerial positions at UPM since 1995. She holds a master's degree in mechanical wood technology.

The recruitment process for the Executive Vice President position in the UPM Plywood business area is ongoing.

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | UPM biofore beyondfossils

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/change-in-upm-s-group-executive-team-susanna-rinne-assumes-interim-role-leading-upm-plywood-business,c4074158

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-upms-group-executive-team-susanna-rinne-assumes-interim-role-leading-upm-plywood-business-area-as-of-1-january-2025-302319453.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
