Montag, 02.12.2024

ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2024 09:02 Uhr
GoodData Launches FlexConnect: Connect to Any Data Source & Transform Data at Run-Time

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Today, GoodData introduces FlexConnect, an advanced component of the GoodData Analytics Lake that redefines data connectivity and computation.

FlexConnect enables organizations to:

  • Connect to any data source, including APIs, databases, and ML systems.

  • Execute custom computation logic directly into the data connection using Python, Rust, and other popular languages.

  • Integrate transformed results into GoodData's FlexQuery for further BI computation

  • Render results through any endpoint, GoodData's UI, your UI, or through our APIs and SDKs.

"FlexConnect solves a longstanding problem for analytics teams by eliminating the need to wait for vendors to build integrations. With FlexConnect, you can build high-performance connections to a wide range of sources-cloud-based, on-premises, hybrid, SQL, NoSQL, APIs, or machine learning models," said Ryan Dolley, VP of Product Strategy at GoodData.

FlexConnect's differentiation lies in its use of Apache Flight RPC for universal connectivity and in-connection computation. The embedded compute capability makes it valuable for users trying to distribute and scale data products and significantly accelerates time to value.

GoodData's analytics lake schema including FlexConnect

GoodData's FlexConnect schema

Unlocking New Possibilities in Analytics

With FlexConnect, users can:

  • Simplify Data Operations: Quickly integrate any API or database without lengthy development cycles.

  • Enhance Insights: Build custom algorithms and ML workflows directly into their data connections for richer analytics.

  • Ensure Accuracy and Trust: Achieve consistent, governed results across all tools and teams, from self-service BI users to advanced developers.

"FlexConnect goes way beyond just pulling data. It's really a composable data computation platform where customers can build on-the-fly transformations, apply complex business logic, or call ML operations. These become part of their semantic model for unified analytics," added Ryan Dolley.

FlexConnect is part of the GoodData Analytics Lake, a next-generation technology based on open-source foundations like DuckDB and Apache Arrow which combines in-memory computation, efficient storage, and semantics in a single, composable analytics platform.

For more information, visit https://www.gooddata.com/solutions/analytics-lake/

About GoodData

GoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-assisted data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to design and deploy custom data applications and integrate AI-assisted analytics capabilities wherever their users need them. Over 140,000 of the world's top companies and 3.2 million users rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more through data.

GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Medium.

GoodData Contact

Kristyna Vlckova,
VP, Growth Marketing
kristyna.vlckova@gooddata.com

©2024, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData and the GoodData logo are registered trademarks of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE: GoodData



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
