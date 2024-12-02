The researchers of the German institute explained that UV-induced degradation may cause larger than expected efficiency and voltage losses in all dominant cell technologies, including TOPCon devices. The scientists expect that silicon nitride layers could be used to enhance TOPCon UV stability compared to PECVD layers typically utilized in PERC and heterojunction cells. Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have investigated the stability against UV exposure of three types of mainstream solar cell technologies - tunnel oxide passivated contact ...

