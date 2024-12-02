Philip Knatchbull to return to Curzon, a company he led as CEO for almost 18 years

Curzon today announces the appointment of Philip Knatchbull as Interim Executive Chairman.

"I'm very excited about the next stage of the Curzon journey and am looking forward to reuniting with so many of my colleagues in this new role," said Philip Knatchbull. "I spent almost 18 years building Curzon to be the hugely respected brand it is now. I trust the team I assembled, and know the company and the industry incredibly well. I return during a pivotal moment for the industry with full confidence in Curzon's ability to be a strategic and cultural leader."

"Leadership is deeply rooted in Curzon's history from being one of the first cinema companies to import European and world cinema in the 1930s, to being among the first global film companies to identify the growing influence of streaming platforms and new production studios. During my tenure as CEO, we forged relationships with many of the industry's then-new entrants, many of whom have continued to grow their impact on every part of the industry. Together with our long-standing relationships with established studios and distributors, these relationships are a testament to Curzon's enduring quality in-cinema experience, and our trusted curatorial voice, across development, production, distribution, exhibition and streaming. With this in mind, I can confidently say that Curzon continues to be hugely influential in the film world. I believe the company has the potential to grow that influence significantly over the coming months and years."

Philip Knatchbull was CEO of Curzon from May 2006 to November 2023. During his tenure, the company grew from a few locations into a national cinema company with film exhibition, distribution, production, and on-demand streaming services.

In November 2024, Fortress Investment Group announced that funds managed by its affiliates had acquired Curzon, making it an independent UK-based company.

The company operates Curzon Cinemas with 16 cinemas and 46 total screens across the UK as well as film distributor Curzon Film, and the Curzon Home Cinema streaming service.

Curzon's pioneering membership programme integrates cinema and streaming, allowing members to use credits against Curzon Cinema visits or watching films on Curzon Home Cinema. The premium Cult membership tier includes seven tickets a week, discounts across food and beverage and more. Curzon members receive priority booking for events, and personalised recommendations based on their film taste. In the past year Curzon has collaborated with Kia, Beronia and Butchers on integrated partnerships that enhance the cinema experience with offerings that include wine tasting screenings, in-person Q&As, and repertory film screenings.

Curzon's curatorial approach extends to editorial forums and communications, with monthly and weekly newsletters, an online and biannual printed journal, and online video content series 'Conversations at Curzon'. Curzon has a longstanding relationship with Netflix to exhibit the best of their films in their cinemas.

Curzon Film, which in 2020 set a new UK foreign-language box office record with Parasite (over £12 million at the UK and Irish box-office), has had notable successes in the past year, including:

Kneecap , a film Curzon helped develop and on which Philip Knatchbull served as an Executive Producer, has grossed over £2 million at the UK and Ireland box office, in partnership with Wildcard Distribution. Kneecap recently received 14 nominations from the British Independent Film Awards.

, a film Curzon helped develop and on which Philip Knatchbull served as an Executive Producer, has grossed over £2 million at the UK and Ireland box office, in partnership with Wildcard Distribution. recently received 14 nominations from the British Independent Film Awards. Alice Rohrwacher's La Chimera grossed over £930,000 for Curzon Film, including an 18-week run at the Curzon Bloomsbury.

Curzon Film has released more Cannes Palme d'Or winners than any other UK distributor and has distributed multiple Academy Awards and BAFTA winners, including Best Picture winner Parasite. In 2017, Curzon received a BAFTA in recognition of its Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema.

Curzon Film's forthcoming slate includes Flowrelease date: 21 March 2025)and Julie Keeps Quiet (release date: 7 March 2025) critically acclaimed hits which have been selected to represent Latvia and Belgium respectively at the Oscars.

Additionally, Curzon is partnering with Amazon MGM on the theatrical release of three of their forthcoming titles:

Robert Zemeckis' Here , which stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright (release date: 17 January 2025).

, which stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright (release date: 17 January 2025). Rachel Morrison's The Fire Inside , a biopic of two-time Olympic gold medalist Clarissa Shields (release date: 7 February 2025).

, a biopic of two-time Olympic gold medalist Clarissa Shields (release date: 7 February 2025). RaMell Ross's critically acclaimed Nickel Boys (release date: 3 January 2025).

Curzon has opened new cinema locations in the past several years, including Hoxton, Camden, Kingston-upon-Thames (which features a rooftop bar with panoramic views of the historic riverside town) and Canterbury. Today, Curzon has destination venues across London and around the UK.

About Curzon

Curzon is a multifaceted film company covering exhibition, distribution, production, and on-demand streaming. The company currently operates 16 cinemas across the UK. The distribution business, encompassing Curzon Film and specialist label Artificial Eye, has nearly 50 years of experience in independent film, with a library of critically acclaimed films by some of the world's greatest directors including Wim Wenders, Michael Haneke, Bong Joon Ho Alice Rohrwacher, and Ruben Östlund. Streaming service Curzon Home Cinema is available to customers through TV, mobile apps, and over-the-top platforms. For more information please visit www.curzon.com.

