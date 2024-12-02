SEMI Publishes Recommendations for Semiconductor Policies in the 2024-2029 European Commission Legislative Term

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today published recommendations for the European Union to bolster its semiconductor ecosystem. The SEMI Europe Recommendations for the 2024-2029 Legislative Term paper urges the new Commissioners assuming office to implement legislation to advance the semiconductor sector given its role as a key driver of technological advancement, economic growth, and ensuring Europe's future competitiveness on the global stage.

"In light of multiple technological disruptions such as AI and autonomous vehicles poised to drive industry growth over the years ahead, SEMI Europe presents its recommendations for a successful long-term strategy for the European semiconductor industry," said Laith Altimime, President of SEMI Europe. "The European Chips Act has generated strong momentum, and our recommendations highlight urgent actions to continue the progress made. Policymakers must build on this momentum by strengthening the legislative framework and advancing toward a 'Chips Act 2.0.'

SEMI Europe's key recommendations for policymakers to consider include:

Strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem by optimizing funding across the EU, member states, and private sectors to achieve the EU's goal of a 20% global market share by 2030, advancing toward a comprehensive "European Chips Act 2.0"

Enhancing economic security by aligning protective measures with proactive initiatives to improve global competitiveness, streamlining export controls , reinforcing intellectual property protection, and reducing administrative burden

, Integrating semiconductors in the EU's Green Deal by developing a policy framework that balances innovation and sustainability

Ensuring responsible and sustainable use of essential chemicals , while supporting research for alternatives and maintaining the competitiveness of the European semiconductor supply chain

Addressing the increasing talent gap by fostering collaboration between industry and education, and reforming immigration legislation to attract skilled talent globally

and reforming immigration legislation to globally Aligning funding with industry needs through the next Multi-Annual Financial Framework while fast-tracking the Chips for Europe Initiativeand Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI)

The SEMI Europe recommendations underscore the importance of the European Commission in prioritizing strategic investments and establishing robust policy frameworks that promote collaboration across sectors, advance sustainable innovation, and cultivate a skilled workforce, thereby ensuring Europe's competitive standing within the global semiconductor industry.

"SEMI Europe is committed to engaging with stakeholders to advocate for a comprehensive 'Chips Act 2.0' initiative that will address gaps in the current framework," said Altimime. "This initiative will help solidify Europe's position in the global semiconductor sector, boost competitiveness, and enhance security."

Visit SEMI Global Advocacy to learn more about its public policy efforts and developments, and SEMI Workforce Development for information on its work to address the microelectronics industry's talent needs.

