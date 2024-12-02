The Italian authorities have chosen 540 projects, totaling 1. 5 GW, in the nation's first agrivoltaics tender. From pv magazine Italy The Italian energy agency, Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), has awarded 1. 5 GW of capacity in its first tender for agrivoltaics, after receiving 643 bids totaling 1. 7 GW. The selected projects include 270 MW for European Energy, a 62 MW Repower array in Sicily, and a 73 MW Next Energy Capital installation in Campania. The other significant winners were Solarig with 122 MW and Photosol with 55 MW. DCH Di Carlo Holding secured more than 140 MW, ranking just ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...