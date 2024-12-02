Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 09:36 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crystal Lagoons Developing 45 Projects in Egypt

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 has been a record year for Crystal Lagoons in Egypt, where it has 45 projects at different stages of development and negotiations. The multinational innovation company, founded by scientist Fernando Fischmann, has secured eight new projects, consolidating its presence in the country, the company's largest market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Five projects have been signed with real estate developer Mountain View to build eight lagoons that will bring idyllic beach life to different areas of Egypt. The first of these, iCity New Cairo, will be a residential complex, located in the country's capital.

On the country's North Coast, major second home projects have been completed by Sodic, Madaar Development and Q Developments, including Caesar Bay, Azha North Lagoon and Q North, respectively.

In addition, Crystal Lagoons is in advanced negotiations to develop Public Access Lagoons® projects, also known as PAL® complexes, accessible to all through ticketed entry, and are set to revolutionize city lifestyles and bring beach life to the doorsteps of Egyptian households.

"Crystal Lagoons projects add value by enabling the development of second-line beach projects on the North Coast and the Red Sea as well as in Cairo, which can take advantage of the good climate the region enjoys all year round," said Miguel Angel Cabañas, regional director of Crystal Lagoons.

The most unique projects in Egypt include Citystars Sharm El Sheikh and Azha Ain Sokhna, the largest lagoons in the country measuring 11.3 ha. and 11.97 ha. respectively.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a US-based company that has developed a technology allowing crystalline lagoons of unlimited sizes to be built and maintained at very low costs anywhere.

With over 2,900 patents in 180 countries, its sustainable amenities use up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy required by conventional swimming pools. Bureau Veritas verified the technology's efficient water use, concluding that a 1-Ha/2.5-ac lagoon utilizes 33 times less water than a golf course and 40% less water than a park of the same size. Crystal Lagoons® amenities can use sea, fresh, and brackish water, which is abundant and has no other use.

Contact: press@crystal-lagoons.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569965/Foto_Egipto.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crystal-lagoons-developing-45-projects-in-egypt-302318860.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.