Crystal Lagoons Developing 45 Projects in Egypt

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 has been a record year for Crystal Lagoons in Egypt, where it has 45 projects at different stages of development and negotiations. The multinational innovation company, founded by scientist Fernando Fischmann, has secured eight new projects, consolidating its presence in the country, the company's largest market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Five projects have been signed with real estate developer Mountain View to build eight lagoons that will bring idyllic beach life to different areas of Egypt. The first of these, iCity New Cairo, will be a residential complex, located in the country's capital.

On the country's North Coast, major second home projects have been completed by Sodic, Madaar Development and Q Developments, including Caesar Bay, Azha North Lagoon and Q North, respectively.

In addition, Crystal Lagoons is in advanced negotiations to develop Public Access Lagoons® projects, also known as PAL® complexes, accessible to all through ticketed entry, and are set to revolutionize city lifestyles and bring beach life to the doorsteps of Egyptian households.

"Crystal Lagoons projects add value by enabling the development of second-line beach projects on the North Coast and the Red Sea as well as in Cairo, which can take advantage of the good climate the region enjoys all year round," said Miguel Angel Cabañas, regional director of Crystal Lagoons.

The most unique projects in Egypt include Citystars Sharm El Sheikh and Azha Ain Sokhna, the largest lagoons in the country measuring 11.3 ha. and 11.97 ha. respectively.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a US-based company that has developed a technology allowing crystalline lagoons of unlimited sizes to be built and maintained at very low costs anywhere.

With over 2,900 patents in 180 countries, its sustainable amenities use up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy required by conventional swimming pools. Bureau Veritas verified the technology's efficient water use, concluding that a 1-Ha/2.5-ac lagoon utilizes 33 times less water than a golf course and 40% less water than a park of the same size. Crystal Lagoons® amenities can use sea, fresh, and brackish water, which is abundant and has no other use.

Contact: press@crystal-lagoons.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569965/Foto_Egipto.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crystal-lagoons-developing-45-projects-in-egypt-302318860.html