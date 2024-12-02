Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore!
WKN: A3DHQU | ISIN: EE3100073438 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
02.12.24
10:26 Uhr
4,150 Euro
-0,005
-0,12 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2024 08:12 Uhr
TextMagic AS payout related to share capital reduction

Finanznachrichten News

On May 22, 2024, the shareholders of TextMagic AS resolved to reduce the share capital by €32,725,000 to €850,000. As a result, a distribution of €0.59 per share was approved for the shareholders for a total of €5,015,000. The remaining amount of €3.26 per share was allocated to the voluntary equity reserve.

The share capital reduction was registered in the Commercial Register on August 26, 2024. According to the stock exchange announcement published on October 8, 2024, the payout to shareholders will be made on December 3, 2024, in accordance with the deadlines set forth in the Commercial Code.

The ex-date for changes in shareholders' rights was May 20, 2024. The list of shareholders entitled to receive the payout resulting from the share capital reduction was recorded at the end of the working day on May 21, 2024, in the Nasdaq CSD Estonia settlement system.

Additional information:

Getter Grünmann
TextMagic AS, CFO
investor@textmagic.biz
investor.textmagic.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
