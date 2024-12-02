The novel smart solar window combines photoelectric and electrochromic functions. It can produce electricity while also regulating the amount of solar radiation entering a building. A group of scientists from China has developed a novel smart PV (SPV) window that can produce electricity while calibrating the amount of solar radiation entering a building. "Our study proposed an SPV window as well as its operation control strategies to simultaneously improve building energy efficiency and grid friendliness," corresponding author Yutong Tan told pv magazine. "The results revealed that, when compared ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...