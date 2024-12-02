HG Infra Engineering, Bhilwara Energy, Kintech Synergy, and Advait Infratech were successful in a standalone battery energy storage tender held by utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). From ESS News Gujarati state-owned electricity board GUVNL's 500 MW/1 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) tender generated a lowest price of INR 226,000 ($2,670) per megawatt of project nominal power per month. That battery energy storage price was 4. 6% lower than the INR 237,000/MW/month generated by the 500 MW/1 GWh tender held by the Vidyut Vyapar Nigam division of the National Thermal Power Company ...

