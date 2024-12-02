Arcmont Asset Management and Churchill Asset Management, the European and U.S. asset management companies of Nuveen Private Capital ('NPC'), today announced the continued expansion of its European client coverage capabilities with the appointment of Otto Donner as Head of Nordics Business Development.

Mr. Donner brings over 20 years of regional expertise and relationships to the role, which will focus on building and strengthening Nuveen Private Capital's coverage and private markets solutions across the Nordics. He will be based in Arcmont's office in Stockholm, Sweden.

Previously, Mr. Donner was Head of Nordics, Sales and Business Development at M&G Investments, where he led business development in the Nordic region for four years with a focus on pension funds, insurance companies and banks. Prior to M&G, he served as Director of Sales and Business Development at BMO Global Asset Management and was responsible for building institutional investor relationships in the Nordic region. Mr. Donner also held various positions at East Capital Asset Management, including Head of Nordics Business Development.

"As we continue to build on the very successful investor base in the Nordics of Arcmont and Churchill, through Nuveen Private Capital, Otto's extensive experience in business development and client services within the region and across asset classes will be invaluable to our firms," said Anthony Fobel, CEO Arcmont Asset Management. "Otto will play a critical role in supporting Nuveen Private Capital's Nordic investor base, allowing us to further expand our private markets platform in the region. We are pleased to welcome him to the team and look forward to his future success."

NPC was formed in March 2023 following Nuveen's majority acquisition of Arcmont, which in combination with Churchill, created a $75 billion private capital platform and one of the world's largest private credit managers.1 Collectively, Churchill and Arcmont deployed $20 billion in support of U.S. and European private equity firms and their portfolio companies over the last twelve months ended September 30, 2024. NPC was recently recognized as 2024 Lender Firm of the Year in the 15th Annual International M&A Awards.2

With his hire, NPC continues robust expansion of its European client coverage across private credit and equity, having recently appointed Katherine Elmore-Jones as Head of Private Equity Business Development in Europe, Ralph van Daalen as Head of Business Development, Netherlands and Ralph Hora as Partner and Head of DACH, Business Development.

1 Committed capital figures are as of 30 Sep 2024 and are estimated and unaudited.

2 Selected as a "Lender Firm of the Year" in the 15th Annual International M&A Awards in July 2024 by an independent panel of judges appointed by the M&A Advisor. A nominal fee was required to submit the nomination.

About Arcmont Asset Management

Arcmont Asset Management, an investment affiliate of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, is a private debt asset management firm providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of businesses in Europe. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised approximately €30 ($33) billion in assets to date from institutional investors globally and has committed over €30 ($33) billion across more than 400 transactions. With a highly experienced investment team, a strong investment track record and deep technical expertise, Arcmont offers creative and flexible capital solutions to European businesses, with the reliability of a partner that values long-term relationships. Headquartered in London, Arcmont's presence spans Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris, Stockholm and New York, it maintains a local origination network and builds and preserves close relationships with sponsors, borrowers and local intermediaries. To learn more about Arcmont, visit www.arcmont.com.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $50 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy and investment approach are driven by nearly 200 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit www.churchillam.com.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen, together total capital committed to its underlying investment specialist has $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of 30 Sep 2024 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Churchill Asset Management LLC and Arcmont Asset Management Limited, are majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America and affiliates of Nuveen, LLC. Churchill Asset Management LLC is a registered with the SEC as an investment advisor. Arcmont Asset Management Limited is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Certain products are distributed by Nuveen Securities, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC.

Investments in middle market loans are subject to certain risks. Please consider all risks carefully prior to investing in any particular strategy. These investments are subject to credit risk and potentially limited liquidity, as well as interest rate risk, currency risk, prepayment and extension risk, and inflation risk.

