Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

Montag, 02.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 10:18 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 November 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 796,923,889 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 11,299,988 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 November 2024 is therefore 785,623,901 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


© 2024 PR Newswire
