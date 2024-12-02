

Original-Research: Verve Group SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

02.12.2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Verve Group SE

Company Name: Verve Group SE

ISIN: SE0018538068



Reason for the research: Neunmonatsbericht

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 02.12.2024

Target price: EUR5,50

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 5,40 auf EUR 5,50.

Zusammenfassung:

Der Neunmonatsbericht zeigte erneut eine starke Leistung, angeführt von einem organischen Umsatzwachstum von 31%. Es war ein gutes Jahr für Verve dank der Erholung des Werbemarktes, angeführt von einer starken amerikanischen Wirtschaft, in der der Werbetechnologiespezialist 80% seines Geschäfts tätigt. Und der Optimismus ist groß, dass sich dies nach dem klaren Sieg der Republikaner bei den Wahlen im November auch 2025 fortsetzen wird. Darüber hinaus zahlen sich die frühen Investitionen von Verve in seine Suite von 'Privacy-first'-Lösungen in Form von Softwarekundenwachstum deutlich aus, und das Unternehmen ist auch Vorreiter bei ID-losen Targeting-Tools. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell ergibt nun einen fairen Wert je Aktie von EUR5,50 (zuvor: EUR5,40). Wir stufen Verve weiterhin mit Kaufen ein.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 5.40 to EUR 5.50.



Abstract:

Q3 reporting featured another strong performance led by 31% organic sales growth. It has been a good year for Verve, thanks to the rebound in the advertising market spearheaded by a strong American economy where the ad-tech specialist does 80% of its business. And optimism is high that this will continue in 2025 after the Republican clean sweep of November elections. Plus, Verve's early investment into its suite of 'privacy-first' solutions is paying off handsomely in terms of software client growth and also has the company at the vanguard of ID-less targeting tools. An updated DCF now points to fair value per share of EUR5.5 (old: EUR5.4). We remain Buy-rated on Verve.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



