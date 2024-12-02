Reden Solar has launched a 200 MW solar module production line in France, with capacity to produce up to 300,000 modules per year, primarily for its own renewable electricity projects. From pv magazine France Reden Solar has opened a 200 MW solar module production line at its factory in Roquefort, Lot-et-Garonne, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, southwestern France. The new line replaces a 65 MW production line that was installed 15 years ago, which had become outdated. The new line accommodates advancements such as 166 mm half-cells and 10 to 16 busbar connection points, replacing the earlier 72-cell modules ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...