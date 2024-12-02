Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
Tradegate
28.11.24
09:35 Uhr
1,817 Euro
-0,031
-1,68 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 10:36 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

FirstGroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2024

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that, as at 30 November 2024, its capital consists of 750,695,015 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 138,371,888 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 612,323,127.

The above figure of 612,323,127 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital.

Enquiries:

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7291 0505


