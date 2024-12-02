Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights and Capital

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30 November 2024, the Company's issued share capital consists of 45,840,069 Ordinary Shares of 0.01 pence each and 50,000 Management Shares of £1 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. As at 30 November 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 45,840,069.

The above figure (45,840,069) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

2 December 2024

Enquiries:

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)

Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900