Cantargia AB: Extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

Cantargia's extraordinary general meeting on December 2, 2024, resolved to approve the board's resolution from November 6, 2024 to increase the company's share capital through the issuance of new shares with pre-emptive rights for the company's shareholders. Subscription may also be made without pre-emptive rights, as set forth in the complete issue resolution.

Through the rights issue, Cantargia's share capital will increase with not more than SEK 7,347,467.36, through the issue of not more than 91,843,342 new shares.

The record date for the right to participate in the rights issue is December 4, 2024. Two existing shares held on the record date, entitle to subscription for one new share. The subscription price is SEK 1.85 per share.

For further details and information about the background and reasons for the rights issue, see Cantargia's press release on November 6, 2024.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.



Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.