BOTS, Inc.: BOTS Inc. Announces Strategic Pivot into Autonomous AI Agents on the Solana Blockchain

BOTS Inc. (OTCQB:BTZI), a leader in blockchain and robotics innovation, is excited to unveil its groundbreaking strategic pivot into the development and deployment of autonomous AI agents powered by the Solana blockchain. This bold move reaffirms the company's mission to leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive value creation, enhance operational efficiency, and revolutionize the decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.

Revolutionizing Decentralized AI with Autonomous Agents: BOTS Inc. is designing advanced autonomous AI agents, software entities capable of performing complex tasks with minimal human oversight. These agents will utilize machine learning to evolve and improve, operating on the Solana blockchain, a platform renowned for its scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency.

"With this transformative initiative, we are not just keeping pace with innovation-we are shaping the future of decentralized AI," BTZI leadership team commented. "Our focus is on delivering scalable, secure, and energy-efficient solutions to meet the growing demand for advanced autonomous technologies."

Strategic Highlights for Investors

1. Cutting-Edge AI Agent Development: Initial phases include rigorous testing and deployment to validate functionality across diverse industries. Focus areas include scalability, autonomous decision-making, and operational security.

2. Adoption of Solana Blockchain: High-Speed Transactions: Solana processes over 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), enabling real-time interactions essential for AI applications.

Low Costs: Transaction fees below $0.01 make operations highly cost-effective.

Sustainability: Solana's energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake model aligns with growing environmental priorities in tech investments.

Ecosystem Support: Solana's robust developer tools and ecosystem partnerships foster accelerated innovation.

3. Financial Diversification with Strategic Solana Reserve: Inspired by MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy, BOTS Inc. plans to accumulate and hold Solana (SOL) as a strategic financial reserve.

This initiative aims to strengthen the company's financial position while leveraging the long-term potential of Solana's native cryptocurrency.

4.Incresing Shareholder Value: BOTS Inc. is exploring innovative shareholder reward programs, including potential preferred dividend options, to align growth benefits with investor interests.

By integrating autonomous AI with blockchain technology, BOTS Inc. is positioned at the forefront of a $1 trillion market opportunity projected by 2030. Resent research by GrandVeiwResearch.com indicated that: The global autonomous AI and autonomous agents market size was valued at USD 3.93 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.8% from 2023 to 2030. The "autonomous" or "self-driving" terminologies are used to describe artificial intelligence systems that can independently operate and make decisions, without the need for human intervention.

Strategic Technology Adoption: Solana's infrastructure is purpose-built for the kind of scalable, efficient operations AI-driven applications require, making this pivot both strategic and practical.

Diversified Revenue Potential: BOTS Inc. anticipates generating revenue through innovative AI products, blockchain services, and its Solana reserve strategy.

Commitment to Sustainability: Leveraging energy-efficient platforms like Solana aligns BOTS Inc. with increasing investor demand for green technologies.

Shareholder-First Approach:

With plans to introduce unique reward systems and maintain transparency in financial and operational decisions, BOTS Inc. prioritizes delivering tangible value to shareholders.

Looking Ahead: Transforming AI, Blockchain, and increasing Shareholder Value

BOTS Inc.'s strategic pivot into autonomous AI agents powered by Solana represents a pivotal moment in the company's growth journey. By leveraging the speed, cost-efficiency, and sustainability of the Solana blockchain, BOTS Inc. is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in AI and blockchain convergence.

About BOTS INC.

BOTS INC. (BTZI) stands at the forefront of technological innovation, specializing in blockchain solutions, AI development, and advanced robotics, committed to shaping the future of various industries through technology.

BOTS INC. is a global technology company specializing in AI and blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. BOTS INC. is developing a friendly AI assistant modeled after the personality of Scott Adams and designed to be a personal friend to our customers -incorporating multiple features, some of which are found in the popular Chat-GPT.

BOTS INC. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and TheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.

Contact Information:

For more details, visit www.bots.bz or contact:

BOTS INC.

Telephone: 939-212-9068

SOURCE: BOTS INC.

