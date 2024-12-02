To discuss educational transformation for a fair and sustainable future in the era of the climate crisis and AI

The Korean National Commission for UNESCO has announced that the UNESCO International Forum on the Futures of Education will take place from December 2 to 4 at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do.

Governor of the Gyeonggido Office of Education Tae-Hee Yim is giving an opening speech. (Image: Korean National Commission for UNESCO)

The forum will bring together participants from around the world to discuss the creation of sustainable and inclusive education systems to address the challenges of an ever-changing world increasingly influenced by AI, the climate crisis, and social inequality. Drawing on UNESCO's 2021 report on the Futures of Education, the forum will explore the possibility of social transformation through educational innovation and examine specific policy measures under the overarching theme, "A New Social Contract for Education for the Future."

Over 1,800 participants are expected to attend, including former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, who served as Chairperson of the UNESCO International Commission on the Futures of Education, along with ministers and senior officials from UNESCO member states, experts, and educators. They will envision the Futures of Education, and the Korean education system. All sessions will be live-streamed.

The first day, December 2, will center on the need for a new social contract for education, with discussion of global education challenges and the sharing of experiences by high-level policy makers from around the world. In a special session, the Korean Ministry of Education will showcase Korea's policies for education transformation and the Gyeongggido Office of Education will share details of Gyeonggi-do's blueprint for future education.

On December 3, forum participants will visit schools and educational institutions in Gyeonggi-do to explore examples of digital learning and sustainable education. Additionally, a session on "Education Transformation as a Common Good" will explore the lifelong right to education and the public nature of education. The final day of the forum will feature discussions with young participants on the future of education and the launch of an "Observatory for the Futures of Education."

An official from UNESCO said, "We hope this forum will be a catalyst for establishing a cooperative framework for sharing policies and research on educational transformation. Education will play a crucial role in tackling the challenges facing modern society, including the climate crisis and social inequality."

